Tile retailer launched YouTube channel to provide free education of tiles

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi's tile retailer and CEO Dehradoon Marble House Ashish Gupta created YouTube channel after getting inspiration from his father Ratan Lal Garg for providing free education of tiles to all architect and interior designer students and to general public during CORONA lockdown period. Due to this pandemic disease there's a lot of uncertainty across the globe about how things will unfold in the months to come. The impact of this pandemic is difficult to predict. To explore the opportunities in the field of the tiles industry, Ashish Gupta come ups with a new idea to share his knowledge via YouTube channel with some interesting facts about tiles to all architect and interior designer students.

The YouTube channel is by the name of Ashish Gupta and link is www.youtube.com/channel/UCf24Z7FU7LSqK_iB6lArJUw The aim was to launch YouTube channel is to give the best possible content to all architect and interior designer students that ignites their passion and to make people more aware about the facts of Tile Industry. This is the time where everyone will focus on their own business so this is right to approach people's to gain remarkable facts about tiles.

"We have a wealth of tiling knowledge gained from over 26 years in the tile industry. Dehradoon Marble House dealing in all kinds of tiles and its accessories and top tiles retailing firm in India which is dealing with Kajaria tiles, local tiles, Jaquar's Essco bathware, tiles adhesives, Grouts, Admix, etc, it provides services to various hotels, showrooms, societies, complex and Institution," said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Dehradoon Marble House. Dehradoon Marble House had also received the 'India's Best Tiles Retailer of the year 2018-2019' at the "Asia Quality & Entrepreneurship Award" from Karishma Kapoor for their excellent work in the field of tiles retailing. Time to time the industry recognise his efforts as he adjudged the event "Tell with Tiles" at The World University of Design Sonepat.

