ADB, AIM launch global hackathon for digital ideas to respond to COVID-19 crisis

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) on Friday launched the #DigitalAgainstCOVID-19 virtual challenge to crowdsource digital solutions and ideas to help countries in Asia and the Pacific deal with the medium- and long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The challenge will focus on four themes: health and well-being, education, economic development, and enhancing the capacity of governments.

"Digital technologies can be an important element of country responses to the COVID-19 pandemic," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "This competition will generate digital ideas and solutions to help shape the new normal." AIM President, CEO, and Dean Jikyeong Kang said many countries were caught off guard and had to go digital overnight to deliver education. "We want to use this competition to explore potential solutions that may make online learning more fulfilling for both student and adult learners," he said.

The virtual challenge will run throughout 2020. After each of the three rounds, three to five solutions will be pilot tested for three to nine months. In early 2021, the most successful pilots will be recognized. The competition is open to startups, companies, universities, research organizations, students, and ADB employees. The platform allows ADB to reach global problem solvers and collaborate with them in co-creating solutions. It currently has a network of 2,000 users including hundreds of startups located in 70 countries.

ADB's Digital Innovation Sandbox programme chaired by ADB Vice-President for Private Sector and Public-Private Partnerships Diwakar Gupta is moderating the challenge. This is the third hackathon under the ADB-AIM collaboration. AIM's mission is to sustain the growth of Asian businesses and societies by developing professional, entrepreneurial, and socially responsible leaders and managers.