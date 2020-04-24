Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB, AIM launch global hackathon for digital ideas to respond to COVID-19 crisis

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) on Friday launched the #DigitalAgainstCOVID-19 virtual challenge to crowdsource digital solutions and ideas to help countries in Asia and the Pacific deal with the medium- and long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:25 IST
ADB, AIM launch global hackathon for digital ideas to respond to COVID-19 crisis
The platform allows ADB to reach global problem solvers and collaborate with them in co-creating solutions. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) on Friday launched the #DigitalAgainstCOVID-19 virtual challenge to crowdsource digital solutions and ideas to help countries in Asia and the Pacific deal with the medium- and long-term effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The challenge will focus on four themes: health and well-being, education, economic development, and enhancing the capacity of governments.

"Digital technologies can be an important element of country responses to the COVID-19 pandemic," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. "This competition will generate digital ideas and solutions to help shape the new normal." AIM President, CEO, and Dean Jikyeong Kang said many countries were caught off guard and had to go digital overnight to deliver education. "We want to use this competition to explore potential solutions that may make online learning more fulfilling for both student and adult learners," he said.

The virtual challenge will run throughout 2020. After each of the three rounds, three to five solutions will be pilot tested for three to nine months. In early 2021, the most successful pilots will be recognized. The competition is open to startups, companies, universities, research organizations, students, and ADB employees. The platform allows ADB to reach global problem solvers and collaborate with them in co-creating solutions. It currently has a network of 2,000 users including hundreds of startups located in 70 countries.

ADB's Digital Innovation Sandbox programme chaired by ADB Vice-President for Private Sector and Public-Private Partnerships Diwakar Gupta is moderating the challenge. This is the third hackathon under the ADB-AIM collaboration. AIM's mission is to sustain the growth of Asian businesses and societies by developing professional, entrepreneurial, and socially responsible leaders and managers.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Asia

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Transport for London to furlough 7,000 staff, access UK job retention scheme

Transport for London TFL said on Friday it would place 7,000 staff on furlough and access the British governments job retention scheme, saving nearly 16 million pounds 19.72 million a month in the face of the coronavirus crisis. TfL is to p...

IIT-Ropar researchers develop remote device to detect COVID-19 symptoms

IIT researchers say they have developed a remote-controlled device to detect COVID-19 symptoms by mapping the body temperature, offering healthcare personnel a safer alternative to hand-held devices. The Infrared Vision System monitors the ...

Defence Minister Singh reviews overall preparedness of armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday directed the top commanders of the armed forces to ensure that Indias adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. ...

Women cops deployed in city's containment zones to enforce lockdown

Over 40 women personnel of the Kolkata Police combat force have been deployed to enforce lockdown in some of the citys containment zones -- parts of Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Park Circus, Tiljala and Topsia -- a senior officer said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020