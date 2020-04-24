Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drilling

Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drillingReuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:42 IST
The Norwegian minority government proposed moving south the so-called ice edge line, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters, the environment ministry said on Friday.
The ice edge is a legally drawn boundary that is meant to approximate the constantly changing southern fringe of the permanent ice sheet. Anything north of that legal line is off-limits to oil drilling under Norwegian law.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arctic