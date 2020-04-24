Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 crore to TN govt for virus war

Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI): Private sector Karur Vysya Bankhas contributed Rs one crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister'sPublic Relief Fund in view of the coronavirus outbreak

The bank's president and chief operating officer JNatarajan handed over the demand draft to Transport MinisterM R Vijayabhaskar in this regard, a press release said onFriday

As many as 20 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 while 1,683 people have tested positive for the virus inthe state so far.