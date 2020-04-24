Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin fallout: Credit risk funds to face redemption pressure, say experts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:31 IST
Franklin fallout: Credit risk funds to face redemption pressure, say experts

In the aftermath of Franklin Templeton MF winding up six debt schemes, industry experts believe credit risk funds are going to face redemption pressure from investors worried about the safety of their money. The experts also advised investors to be prudent while investing in debt funds. Smaller fund houses too can face issues as smaller fund size means more liquidity stress in case of redemptions, they added.  "We believe stress even in a small segment of the credit market can turn highly contagious in bad times due to lack of liquidity and extreme risk aversion," said Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager - Fixed Income at Quantum Mutual Fund. Catching investors off guard, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund late on Thursday announced winding up six debt schemes, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in bond markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The negative sentiment...coupled with the pessimism emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic, created a situation where a large number of investors started redeeming from fixed income funds, of which Franklin Templeton MF saw amongst the highest outflows," according to Morningstar. Meanwhile, industry body Amfi has called the incident an isolated event and assured investors that their money in debt schemes is safe. It said that majority of fixed income mutual funds assets are invested in superior credit quality securities and such schemes have appropriate liquidity to ensure normal operations.  Omkeshwar Singh, Head- RankMF at Samco Securities, said in crisis situations any portfolio with exposure to credit risk debt instruments have risk of liquidity and will be adversely impacted.   Making a similar point, Sanjiv Singhal, founder of online investment provider Scripbox said credit risk funds are going to see redemptions by investors worried about the safety of their money. Credit risk funds take additional risk to generate additional return and the current economic environment has led to defaults, he added. Further, the debt funds are dominated by corporates and HNIs from investment side and most of the corporates due to COVID-19 lockdown have liquidity issues and are therefore aggressively redeeming debt mutual funds to meet cash requirements. According to Singh, Franklin Templeton MF was not able to fund such redemptions and therefore winded up the six schemes. As and when the money is realized, the same will be credited to the unit-holders. "This means investors (of Franklin Templeton MF) have no choice, but to wait so that the liquidity gets back to the lower end of the system as and when the lockdown is over and economic activities start, only then the AMC will pay back the realisable money," he added. He further said investors should be prudent while investing in debt funds. They should always look only for quality of the portfolio and completely ignore past performance, big names and big brands while making investments, he said.   Pathak added, "We have been for long cautioning investors against taking credit risk in their debt funds." He further said a segment of the corporate debt market (lower rated credit) in India had been under pressure even before the coronavirus crisis.  The fallout of IL&FS collapse first put the credit market euphoria to sudden end in September 2018 and it could never recover from there despite series of support measures taken by the government and the RBI. Since then, various sectors of the economy -- NBFCs, airlines, infrastructure, telecom and even banking jolted the credit market. In the overall corporate bond market, there are approximate 40-45 per cent papers that are rated below AAA, out of which 20 per cent are not even rated. With possible further extension of lockdown, these unrated papers might face difficulties in liquidity. Also, any papers below AAA grade may also be at risk selectively, depending on the industry and cash flow of individual companies, said Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO at Ashika Wealth Advisors.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 723 in country; cases climb to 23,452: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 cases on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The...

Britain set tight EU talks limit but is not moving - Barnier

Britain is failing to move in talks on its future relationship with the European Union despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. Michel Barnier told a news conference after a second week of talks bet...

Young climate activists vow to #FightEveryCrisis in global online strike

Instead of taking to the worlds streets to demand climate action on Friday as planned before the coronavirus pandemic, young activists from about 20 countries took to Youtube in a 24-hour broadcast to share ideas on how to fight global warm...

Aluminium Assn urges Centre to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals

The Aluminium Association of India AAI has urged the Central Government to drop any move to increase tariff on import of chemicals like caustic soda in the form of COVID-19 tax on the industry as it will be detrimental to the sustainabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020