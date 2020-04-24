Left Menu
CAIT to launch e-marketplace to enable contactless delivery by grocery stores

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:29 IST
Traders' body CAIT on Friday said it will soon launch a national e-commerce marketplace to help local grocery stores take orders online and ensure last mile contactless delivery. "To solve the challenge of providing essential goods to the Indian citizens during the COVID-19 situation, the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with CAIT, is synergizing the efforts of various companies and startups working in supply chain to help the local Kirana stores take orders online and ensure last mile contactless delivery through a national e-commerce marketplace to be launched shortly and will strengthen the supply chain," the traders' body said.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the e-commerce portal will make all efforts to onboard about 7 crore traders of the country. Manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers of all verticals of domestic trade and consumers will be the integral part of this e-commerce platform, it said.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the e-commerce national marketplace has already been conceived and designed, and has played a crucial role in ensuring supply of essential goods in different cities under present COVID-19 crisis..

