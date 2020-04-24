Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Projects gets CCI nod for majority shareholding in B.M.M Ispat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:39 IST
JSW Projects gets CCI nod for majority shareholding in B.M.M Ispat

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission on Friday said it has given approval to the proposed acquisition of majority shareholding in BMM Ispat Ltd by JSW Projects Ltd. JSW Projects, which is a part of the JSW group, is engaged in the business of manufacture of direct reduce iron and sponge iron, coke dry quenching and captive power generation which are used in the manufacture of steel and steel products on a job work basis for JSW Steel, the watchdog said in a release.

BMM is in the manufacture and sale of steel products including iron ore pellets, sponge iron, TMT bars and semis, it added. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a tweet said it "approves acquisition of majority shareholding in B.M.M Ispat Limited by JSW Projects Limited".

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU accused of risking climate goals with 'no strings attached' state handouts

The European Union is facing pressure from environmentalists and lawmakers to attach conditions to state aid packages to protect climate goals, as countries pump cash into ailing firms and polluting sectors during the coronavirus pandemic. ...

UN wants leaders to work together against virus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is joining leaders from the European Union and beyond to ensure all countries get the tools to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He spoke during a virtual launch event co-hosted by French President Emmanu...

Global leaders back WHO's plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

Global leaders voiced their support on Friday for a World Health Organization WHO initiative to speed the development of drugs and vaccines to tackle COVID-19.Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the disease pandemic caused by the n...

RCC starts cancer treatment centre at TN district hospital

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that the Regional Cancer Centre here has started a cancer treatment centre at the Kanyakumari district hospital in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of cancer patients there and surroundin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020