Govt praises IFFCO for its efforts in fighting COVID-19

Cooperative major IFFCO is playing a vital role in helping the government to fight COVID-19 and mitigate the impact of the outbreak, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Friday. Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has contributed Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund and is distributing soaps, sanitisers, face masks and Vitamin-C tablets to farmers across the country. "IFFCO is playing a vital role by helping the Government to combat COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact of the outbreak," a statement from the ministry said

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has appreciated IFFCO for its support

In a letter to IFFCO's MD U S Awasthi, Gowda said: " The world is passing through a very difficult phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic." This pandemic is having a profound effect on lives and livelihood, especially of the poor and marginalized section of the society, he said adding the need of the hour is a collective action from each and everyone, in one form or the other. The minister complimented IFFCO for its contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund, saying that "this will be extremely helpful in strengthening our collective resolve to defeat the pandemic." Awasthi said "IFFCO stands with the nation in its fight against COVID-19. We are trying to break the chain of transmission by doing our best to shield the farmer and rural India from this pandemic."