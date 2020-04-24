Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt praises IFFCO for its efforts in fighting COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:00 IST
Govt praises IFFCO for its efforts in fighting COVID-19

Cooperative major IFFCO is playing a vital role in helping the government to fight COVID-19 and mitigate the impact of the outbreak, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Friday.  Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO has contributed Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund and is distributing soaps, sanitisers, face masks and Vitamin-C tablets to farmers across the country.  "IFFCO is playing a vital role by helping the Government to combat COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact of the outbreak," a statement from the ministry said

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has appreciated IFFCO for its support

In a letter to IFFCO's MD U S Awasthi, Gowda said: " The world is passing through a very difficult phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic." This pandemic is having a profound effect on lives and livelihood, especially of the poor and marginalized section of the society, he said adding the need of the hour is a collective action from each and everyone, in one form or the other.  The minister complimented IFFCO for its contribution of Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund, saying that "this will be extremely helpful in strengthening our collective resolve to defeat the pandemic."  Awasthi said "IFFCO stands with the nation in its fight against COVID-19. We are trying to break the chain of transmission by doing our best to shield the farmer and rural India from this pandemic." PTI MJH ANUANU

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

JIPMER to test suspected COVID-19 patients' samples from MP

Puducherry, Apr 24 PTI The Madhya Pradesh government has sent to Centrally administered JIPMER here for testing 1,500 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from that state. The samples were brought on Friday to JIPMER by a special chartere...

First time village head in UP's Basti interacts with PM

A first time village head in Uttar Pradeshs Basti district on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lockdown and sanitation measures implemented in the area. During the video-conference that lasted for nearly four minutes, Varsha ...

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589 death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day BMC....

EU accused of risking climate goals with 'no strings attached' state handouts

The European Union is facing pressure from environmentalists and lawmakers to attach conditions to state aid packages to protect climate goals, as countries pump cash into ailing firms and polluting sectors during the coronavirus pandemic. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020