COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:12 IST
COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares) to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily contributed one day's salary, which amounted to Rs 61 crore, and the miner donated an amount of Rs 160 crore from its corporate social responsibility corpus to the 'PM Cares Fund', a company official said.

Despite several challenges during the ongoing crisis period, the subsidiaries of the Maharatna PSU have been producing coal, he said. The miner has set a 710 million tonne production target in the current fiscal even though there is a concern over demand.

