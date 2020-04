BRIEF-Amazon extends $2 hourly pay raise through May 16, costs to be nearly $700 million

Amazon.com Inc: * AMAZON.COM INC EXTENDS $2 PER HOUR WAGE INCREASE AND U.S.-AND-CANADA DOUBLE OVERTIME PAY THROUGH MAY 16 -STATEMENT

* AMAZON SAYS THESE EXTENSIONS BRING ITS SPENDING ON EXTRA PAY TO NEARLY $700 MILLION * AMAZON SAYS IT IS EXTENDING DURATION OF UNLIMITED UNPAID TIME OFF POLICY FOR HIGH-RISK INDIVIDUALS AND THOSE DEALING WITH SCHOOL CLOSURES