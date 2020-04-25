Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela imposes price controls again to limit accelerating inflation

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 04:14 IST
Venezuela imposes price controls again to limit accelerating inflation

Venezuela's government on Friday announced new price controls on food products, the first time it has done so in two years, as the coronavirus outbreak and an acute gasoline shortage cause inflation to accelerate.

New figures released on the Venezuelan central bank's website on Friday showed inflation rose 124% during the first quarter of 2020, and 13.3% in March. The opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month said its own data showed March inflation was 21.2%. The socialist government last year relaxed enforcement of price controls, which had been in place for nearly two decades, to allow the private sector to play a greater role in the import and sale of goods in the face of U.S. sanctions.

But Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the government was now imposing "supervised sales" on 27 products at food producers in order to limit price increases. Rodriguez said food company Polar, Venezuela's largest private firm, would be subject to the controls, along with another local company, Plumrose. The government would also take control of private firm Coposa for 180 days to guarantee production, Rodriguez said.

Venezuela is in a sixth year of a hyperinflationary economic collapse, which economists attribute to rampant money-printing to cover gaping fiscal deficits and heavy state intervention in the economy. President Nicolas Maduro frequently blames U.S. sanctions and alleged opposition sabotage for the country's woes.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt launches zero-interest loans for women SHGs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched interest-free loans for women Self-Help Groups SHGs in the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead government has already fulfilled most of their promises made in the manifesto with s...

In already poor Honduras, coronavirus pushes some into homelessness

Poor Hondurans who were barely eking out a living selling basics on the capitals gritty streets prior to the coronavirus outbreak are now sleeping on those same streets as they can no longer afford their rent.Perla Maradiaga, a 35-year-old ...

Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Drafts deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins. After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began ...

Cloud9, 100 Thieves rally for Road to Rio - North America wins

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves posted come-from-behind victories, and Gen.G Esports also won Friday in Group A action at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Cloud9 overtook Orgless 2-1, and 100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1. Gen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020