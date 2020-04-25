Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:50 IST
Providing uninterrupted power supply amid lockdown: NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday said it is providing uninterrupted electric supply despite the current lockdown. NTPC has 70 power stations - 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 joint venture power stations, having total installed capacity of 62,110 MW, the company said in a statement.

"The corona pandemic has failed to dent the spirit of NTPC. NTPC is providing uninterrupted power supply despite lockdown. The company's all plants are following to lockdown and social distancing guidelines. NTPC Vindyachal achieved 100 per cent plant load factor on April 13, 2020," it said. NTPC is also efficiently managing the coal supplies for continuous supply of electricity, the company said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NTPC

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has set up a COVID-19 control room at the assembly secretariat here to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conferen...

Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit

Boeing Co on Saturday said it had canceled a 4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer, unraveling years of work on what the Brazilian planemaker expected to be a transformative move. Boeings statement confirmed a Reut...

Nepal observes 2015 quake anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown

Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake on Saturday with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020