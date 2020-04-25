Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai airport gears up to restart operations with safety measures in place

In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has put together measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:56 IST
Mumbai airport gears up to restart operations with safety measures in place
The airport has formulated SOPs for post-lockdown safety of passengers.. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has put together measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. The airport has formulated standard operating procedures for post-lockdown safety of the passengers, which include social distancing, stringent thermal screening, positioning temporary quarantine centres and also continues to sanitise and disinfect the airport to ensure safety and well-being of the passengers when operations resume.

"To enable safety precautions at the airport, CSMIA plans to maintain social distancing through distinctive markings at both the terminals, maintaining 1.5 metres distance between each passenger," GVK MIAL said in a statement on Saturday. The special markings will be spread across the entry gate, check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, security checkpoints, food courts, lounge area and the boarding area among others. Furthermore, the seating arrangements at the food court as well as in the terminal building are reshuffled in a manner that promotes social distancing.Besides, CSMIA has also created quarantine centres at both the terminals of the airport in case any passenger shows symptoms of the deadly virus during screening which will be conducted before entering the terminal building.

The airport will be assigning their personnel to assist travellers at the self-check-in kiosks to help with the boarding copy and other details along with stationing hand sanitisers at all the touchpoints. CSMIA said it puts special emphasis on the need for passengers to wear masks and gloves during the entire course of their travel. It encourages passengers to check-in online from the comfort of their home or office the use of card payment transaction and contactless payment at the airport restaurants and retail stores. GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) is a public-private partnership joint venture between a GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The new integrated Terminal 2 at CSMIA enhances the airport's capacity to service 40 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has set up a COVID-19 control room at the assembly secretariat here to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conferen...

Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit

Boeing Co on Saturday said it had canceled a 4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer, unraveling years of work on what the Brazilian planemaker expected to be a transformative move. Boeings statement confirmed a Reut...

Nepal observes 2015 quake anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown

Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake on Saturday with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020