Adani Ports promoters release 37.50 lakh pledged shares

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Saturday said its promoters Gautam S Adani and Rajesh Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust have released pledge on 37.50 lakh equity shares held in the company, comprising its 0.18 percent holding. The promoter family trust holds 39.34 percent in APSEZ.

Adani Group in a BSE filing disclosed the "release of pledge on 37,50,000 equity shares of APSEZ". The released shares were pledged in favor of the Axis Bank.