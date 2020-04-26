Left Menu
Lockdown: Goa taxi trade demands Rs 12k per month compensation

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:02 IST
Taxi associations in Goa have demanded compensation for loss of income due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Sunday. He said a representative of North and South Goa Tourist Taxi Owners' Association met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant this week.

"As it is, the tourist season was poor. Even before we could recover, the coronavirus outbreak hit our industry very hard. The government should give us compensation as the traditional taxi sector is the backbone of the state's tourism industry," said Laxman Korgaonkar, who represented both the associations before the chief minister. As per the memorandum submitted to the CM, the associations have demanded Rs 12,000 per month for each taxi operator, and temporary waiver of bank EMIs on vehicle loans as well as insurance premium payment.

