Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spices exports up 10 pc to USD 3.7 bn in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:50 IST
Spices exports up 10 pc to USD 3.7 bn in 2019-20

India's exports of spices grew by 10 per cent to USD 3.7 billion (about Rs 28,100 crore) in 2019-20 on account of healthy demand in developed as well as developing countries' markets. The exports stood at USD 3.32 billion in 2018-19, according to Commerce Ministry's data.

According to experts, ginger and cardamom helped a great extent to push up the country's exports of spices. "Owing to good agricultural practices, 2019-20 saw a hike in ginger and cardamom produce and thus better pricing. India's ginger exports registered a 47 per cent exports growth mainly exporting to Bangladesh, 1.8 times higher than last year value at USD 32.2 million, and to Morocco, where rise in exports went from USD 2 million to USD 13 million," Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla said.

He said there is huge potential for the country to further grow exports of spices. The main spices which India exports include chilli, mint, cumin, spice oil, curry powder, pepper, coriander, fennel, garlic,  fenugreek, nutmeg, and celery.

The outbound shipments of value added products like curry powder/paste, spice oils and oleoresins have also registered healthy growth in volume and value during the period. During 2018-19, a total of 11,00,250 tonnes of spices and spice products were exported as against 10,28,060 tons in 2017-18.

The major markets for these commodities are the US, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, UAE, UK, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Germany. The other agri commodity which recorded positive growth in 2019-20, as per the ministry's data, was oil seeds (13.8 per cent to USD 1.32 billion).

However, other key agri commodities including tea, coffee, rice, tobacco, cashew, fruits and vegetables registered negative growth during the fiscal..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...

Situation in India improving, hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020