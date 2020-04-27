Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government, industry collaboration critical for global air travel recovery: AAPA

The global air transport industry is actively engaging with governments and regulatory authorities besides public health and medical experts to discuss measures needed to restore public confidence in the safety of air travel and develop comprehensive plans for orderly resumption of services, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said on Monday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:22 IST
Government, industry collaboration critical for global air travel recovery: AAPA
Aviation drives economic and social development as part of a much wider travel and tourism sector. Image Credit: ANI

The global air transport industry is actively engaging with governments and regulatory authorities besides public health and medical experts to discuss measures needed to restore public confidence in the safety of air travel and develop comprehensive plans for orderly resumption of services, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said on Monday. "Work must begin on a multilateral basis to develop the necessary protocols to safeguard public health while restoring international connectivity including air services," said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.

Aviation drives economic and social development as part of a much wider travel and tourism sector, which in turn supports global trade, development and business activity. The early restart of aviation will spur global recovery from the current crisis, said Menon. "The growing view is that the COVID-19 pandemic will take time to abate, and we must all learn to adapt accordingly. Governments will need airlines to underpin a wider economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism. However, the progress of the pandemic will vary in each country. Accordingly, when travel does resume it may be a slow and sporadic process," he said in a statement.

The relaxation of mobility restrictions needs careful consideration. In the case of international flights, relaxations will necessarily involve governments working together to develop common standards and re-establish mutual trust. "The key to success is close collaboration with the many stakeholders which make up the global air transportation system, including aeronautical authorities, airlines, airports, and other service providers as in-depth knowledge and close integration with established business systems are essential," said Menon.

The air transport industry is actively engaging with governments and international regulatory authorities, including public health and medical experts, to discuss the measures needed to restore public confidence in the safety of air travel, and develop comprehensive plans for safe and orderly resumption of air services, he said. Departure screening measures, in whatever form, are just one part of the precautions to be taken. Other aspects of the journey such as security checkpoints, immigration and other facilities at airports may need to be revised in line with updated recommendations on social distancing and hygiene standards.

"These measures are expected to remain in place for a considerable period but will need to be kept under regular review and updated in accordance with expert guidance from public health and medical experts," said Menon. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, Sanghi said that the Andaman and Nicobar is chasing COV...

Money Market Operations as on April 24, 2020

Money Market Operations as on April 24, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS VOLUME WEIGHTED ONE LEG AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 294,729.09 2.38 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 10,643.69 4.04 2.30-5.00 II. Trip...

Fitness activity without chance to perform is waste of time: Former Team India trainer

Former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan feels that fitness for elite athletes is a waste of time if its not transferred into world class performance which is not being possible during countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19...

Bayer more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer said the economic downturn has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose.The pandemic has significantly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020