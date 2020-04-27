Government, industry collaboration critical for global air travel recovery: AAPA

The global air transport industry is actively engaging with governments and regulatory authorities besides public health and medical experts to discuss measures needed to restore public confidence in the safety of air travel and develop comprehensive plans for orderly resumption of services, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) said on Monday. "Work must begin on a multilateral basis to develop the necessary protocols to safeguard public health while restoring international connectivity including air services," said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.

Aviation drives economic and social development as part of a much wider travel and tourism sector, which in turn supports global trade, development and business activity. The early restart of aviation will spur global recovery from the current crisis, said Menon. "The growing view is that the COVID-19 pandemic will take time to abate, and we must all learn to adapt accordingly. Governments will need airlines to underpin a wider economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism. However, the progress of the pandemic will vary in each country. Accordingly, when travel does resume it may be a slow and sporadic process," he said in a statement.

The relaxation of mobility restrictions needs careful consideration. In the case of international flights, relaxations will necessarily involve governments working together to develop common standards and re-establish mutual trust. "The key to success is close collaboration with the many stakeholders which make up the global air transportation system, including aeronautical authorities, airlines, airports, and other service providers as in-depth knowledge and close integration with established business systems are essential," said Menon.

The air transport industry is actively engaging with governments and international regulatory authorities, including public health and medical experts, to discuss the measures needed to restore public confidence in the safety of air travel, and develop comprehensive plans for safe and orderly resumption of air services, he said. Departure screening measures, in whatever form, are just one part of the precautions to be taken. Other aspects of the journey such as security checkpoints, immigration and other facilities at airports may need to be revised in line with updated recommendations on social distancing and hygiene standards.

"These measures are expected to remain in place for a considerable period but will need to be kept under regular review and updated in accordance with expert guidance from public health and medical experts," said Menon. (ANI)