Money Market Operations as on April 24, 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:30 IST
Money Market Operations as on April 24, 2020 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ VOLUME WEIGHTED (ONE LEG) AVERAGE RATE RANGE A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 294,729.09 2.38 0.01-5.00 I. Call Money 10,643.69 4.04 2.30-5.00 II. Triparty Repo 212,506.00 2.12 0.60-3.77 III. Market Repo 71,579.40 2.91 0.01-3.75 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 255.65 3.76 2.85-4.50 II. Term Money@@ 220.00 - 4.25-4.85 III. Triparty Repo 500.00 4.25 4.25-4.25 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 24/04/2020 3 Mon, 27/04/2020 720,716.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Fri, 24/04/2020 3 Mon, 27/04/2020 45.00 4.65 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -720,671.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 5,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 5,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 5,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0# Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,161.93 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 242,178.93 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -478,492.07 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 24/04/2020 423,731.19 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 24/04/2020 416,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 24/04/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 10/04/2020 368,801.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 # As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2237 dated April 17, 2020, * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

