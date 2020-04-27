SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. launches Digital OPD facility to cater 25 Lac+ people in country

New Delhi, April 27th, 2020: Taking into account the present outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has launched a digital platform to provide free-of-cost 24x7 medical consultation services (via HealthAssure) to its 4 Lacs+ underserved clients, 1800+ employees and their family members accounting to supplementing the support towards approximately 25 Lac+ people across the nation. The fallout of coronavirus has compelled a continuous pressure on healthcare services across the country which has made it challenging for people to visit hospitals and consult doctors for their non-emergency medical issues. This initiative will help SATYA’s clients, employees and their respective family members dwelling in rural, semi-urban, urban boundaries to easily connect with a network of general physicians and specialist doctors remotely over a call through their registered mobile numbers for their non-emergency medical needs, any symptoms (of any disease) they might be encountering and gaining general knowledge of the currently prevalent Coronavirus and the much needed precautions they should take. At the same time, this move will also contribute towards reducing the chances of transmission of the detrimental virus at the hospitals and clinics. By launching this platform, SATYA MicroCapital Limited also aspires to make healthcare services equitable for all by bridging the digital gap that persists between the extremities of rich vs. poor and urban vs. rural. “Referring to the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic, India is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. It is our fundamental duty to completely support the range of initiatives and measures taken by the government and local administrative bodies to safeguard and surmount the nation from this dreadful virus. This initiative will not only aid in generating awareness about COVID -19 within the large client & employee base of SATYA but will also facilitate the government by reducing the burden on local medical centres and hospitals by these families,” stated Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited. PWRPWR