Left Menu
Development News Edition

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. launches Digital OPD facility to cater 25 Lac+ people in country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:35 IST
SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. launches Digital OPD facility to cater 25 Lac+ people in country

New Delhi, April 27th, 2020: Taking into account the present outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has launched a digital platform to provide free-of-cost 24x7 medical consultation services (via HealthAssure) to its 4 Lacs+ underserved clients, 1800+ employees and their family members accounting to supplementing the support towards approximately 25 Lac+ people across the nation. The fallout of coronavirus has compelled a continuous pressure on healthcare services across the country which has made it challenging for people to visit hospitals and consult doctors for their non-emergency medical issues. This initiative will help SATYA’s clients, employees and their respective family members dwelling in rural, semi-urban, urban boundaries to easily connect with a network of general physicians and specialist doctors remotely over a call through their registered mobile numbers for their non-emergency medical needs, any symptoms (of any disease) they might be encountering and gaining general knowledge of the currently prevalent Coronavirus and the much needed precautions they should take. At the same time, this move will also contribute towards reducing the chances of transmission of the detrimental virus at the hospitals and clinics. By launching this platform, SATYA MicroCapital Limited also aspires to make healthcare services equitable for all by bridging the digital gap that persists between the extremities of rich vs. poor and urban vs. rural. “Referring to the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic, India is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. It is our fundamental duty to completely support the range of initiatives and measures taken by the government and local administrative bodies to safeguard and surmount the nation from this dreadful virus. This initiative will not only aid in generating awareness about COVID -19 within the large client & employee base of SATYA but will also facilitate the government by reducing the burden on local medical centres and hospitals by these families,” stated Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited. PWRPWR

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More than 500 civilians die in Afghan violence in first quarter - UN

More than 500 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year as violence raged even after an agreement between the United States and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces, the United Nations said on Monday.In...

Nearly 2 million Australians download coronavirus tracing app within hours of its release

Nearly two million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrisons approval rating soared on his pandemic response.Aus...

UK PM Johnson thanks Britons for abiding by lockdown on return to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Britons for abiding by the lockdown as he returned to work on Monday after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, saying Britain was turning the tide against the coronavirus spread.Everyday I know...

Some earning profits in sale of COVID-19 test kits to govt, PM must intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in profiteering while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government and demanded that the Prime Minister take strict immediate action against them. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020