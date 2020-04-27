Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aluminium futures slip on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:24 IST
Aluminium futures slip on muted demand

Aluminium prices on Monday softened 0.34 per cent to Rs 132.75 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May contracts eased by 45 paise, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 132.75 per kg in a business turnover of 3,066 lots. However, the metal for delivery in June contracts was trading up by 70 paise, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 134.40 per kg in 5 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. This promises to be a unique Kingsday...

No third stage spread or community transmission in Kerala so far: Health minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 PTI There has been no third stage spread or community transmission of COVID-19 infection so far in Kerala,but there is need to exercisevigil, Health minister K K Shailaja, said. There is no third stage spread as o...

90% of prospective homebuyers see price correction in property prices post lockdown: Survey

Around 90 per cent of prospective homebuyers expect prices to fall due to adverse impact of COVID-19 outbreak, according to a survey by real estate classified platform 99acres.com. According to the survey, 40 per cent of the total prospecti...

Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi.

Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020