Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown impact: Domestic sugar consumption to fall by at least one mn tonne says Icra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:16 IST
Lockdown impact: Domestic sugar consumption to fall by at least one mn tonne says Icra

The demand for sugar has witnessed a significant decline following the nationwide lockdown and the overall adverse impact on sugar consumption would be at least one million tonne in the domestic market, says a report. According to rating agency Icra, the national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the sugar demand, resulting in a decline in the sugar prices to closer to minimum support price (MSP) levels of Rs 31 per kg from Rs 32.5 per kg in February 2020.

The report further said that the sugar mills are unable to fulfill their monthly sales quota allocated by the government owing to demand squeeze. "With nationwide lockdown, the ice cream, soft drinks and confectionery manufacturers have shut down their operations. Usually, quarter one is a healthy demand season for sugar, driven by the demand for ice creams and soft drinks during the summer season.

"With the lockdown, ICRA expects that the overall adverse impact on sugar consumption would be at least one million tonne in the domestic market,” Icra Ratings Senior Vice President and Group Head Sabyasachi Majumdar said. These factors have consequently led to a pressure on the working capital requirements of sugar mills and thus a rise in cane dues to farmers, he added.

With most countries under lockdown globally, the demand has also declined resulting in a fall of the global sugar prices, the report said. However, the mills exporting sugar are likely to gain on rupee depreciation to an extent, it added.

The domestic sugar mills have already contracted close to 3.5-4 million tonne for export, it said, adding that the exports are likely to resume from June-July 2020. Going forward, Icra expects that with the decline in crude prices, Brazil is likely to divert more cane towards sugar production which could exert pressure on global sugar prices.

Meanwhile, Icra said the cane crushing operations of the UP-based mills are being carried out as usual. "While, there have been some issues with respect to the shortage of consumables (mainly lime sourced from Rajasthan) during the initial period of lockdown, the mills were able to procure the same with the intervention from the state government,” Majumdar said.

However, in Maharashtra, he said the crushing operations have been impacted due to issues on harvesting and transportation owing to labour shortage with most of the migrant workers returning to their respective states. “This is likely to result in lower sugar production by around 3-4 per cent in Maharashtra, when compared to earlier estimates of 6.2-6.3 million tonne for sugar year (SY) 2020, beginning in October," he added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turk evacuated from Sweden for coronavirus treatment

Turkey has dispatched an air ambulance and repatriated a Turkish citizen who tested positive for the coronavirus in Sweden but allegedly failed to receive any treatment there. Emrullah Gulusken, 47, was evacuated from his home in Malmo on S...

COLUMN-Hedge funds get bullish on WTI despite storage fears: Kemp

Hedge funds were heavy buyers of petroleum last week, purchasing a record amount of WTI, as managers interpreted battered and even negative crude prices as an opportunity to position themselves for a future rally.Hedge funds and other money...

Thirty workers on Equatorial Guinea offshore oil platform test positive for coronavirus - sources

Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, two sources close to the ministry told Reuters.The workers on the Serpentina floating production storage and offloading platform h...

Five out of 8 NE States Corona free while three not add new positive case

Five out of eight Northeast States are Corona free while the other three States have not added any new Corona positive case in the last few days. This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020