Horse racing-Dazling Daryz thrills to win back to back Arc de Triomphes

​Daryz clinched ‌a thrilling ​victory over Bay City Roller to ‌win his second consecutive Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp ‌on Sunday for the Aga ‌Khan Studs.

Daryz’s double is the first since the great mare Enable ⁠who ​won ⁠the race in 2017 and 2018 ⁠and stakes his claim as one ​of the world’s greatest middle-distance ⁠racehorses. Europe’s richest flat race the Prix ⁠de ​l'Arc de Triomphe attracts the world’s best middle-distance ⁠horses who compete for glory, and ⁠a ⁠share of the five-million-euro prize pot, at the storied ‌Paris ‌track.