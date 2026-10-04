Horse racing-Dazling Daryz thrills to win back to back Arc de Triomphes
Daryz clinched a thrilling victory over Bay City Roller to win his second consecutive Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday for the Aga Khan Studs.
Daryz’s double is the first since the great mare Enable who won the race in 2017 and 2018 and stakes his claim as one of the world’s greatest middle-distance racehorses. Europe’s richest flat race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe attracts the world’s best middle-distance horses who compete for glory, and a share of the five-million-euro prize pot, at the storied Paris track.