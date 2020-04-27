Left Menu
Mazumdar-Shaw recognised among world s top 20 inspirational leaders in Biopharma

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:41 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI): Biocon Ltd announced on Monday that The Medicine Maker Power List 2020 has ranked its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as one of the world's top 20 inspirational leaders in the field of biopharmaceuticals. She has been recognised for her contribution to the world of medicine as an entrepreneur and innovative business leader, the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company said in a statement.

The Medicine Maker Power List 20 for 2020 celebrates 60 great minds who have brought the world innovation in small molecules, biopharmaceuticals and advanced medicine, it said. It highlights professionals who are driving the industry forward and saving lives by developing new medicines and lending a helping hand in bringing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to market as soon as possible, according to the statement.

Mazumdar-Shaw has been featuring on the List for six consecutive years since 2015. Mazumdar-Shaw said it is indeed an honour to be featured on the List alongside G V Prasad and other remarkable and inspirational individuals whose work has positively influenced the fields of small molecules, biopharmaceuticals and advanced medicine.

"At a time when humanity is threatened by a deadly viral pandemic, the world is looking at the medical sciences to get us through the crisis. The medical science community has risen to the challenge, sharing knowledge of potential treatments, coordinating clinical trials, developing new models of cooperation, and publishing findings immediately to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

