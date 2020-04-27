Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 20,000 CSCs get permission to update Aadhaar details

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:44 IST
Around 20,000 CSCs get permission to update Aadhaar details

The Unique Identification Authority of India has permitted around 20,000 common service centres that are serving as banking correspondents to update Aadhaar details of people. The UIDAI on April 24 granted conditional approval to the CSCs that are doing banking correspondent activity.

"Only the demographic update facility will be allowed. The authentication of operators and residents shall be done using two factors, fingerprint and Iris," the UIDAI said in a letter to CSC e-Governance Services CEO Dinesh Tyagi. The UIDAI said that the system is expected to be ready by the end of June 2020.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State for IT Sanjay Dhotre in social media posts informed about the permission granted by the UIDAI to the CSC. Prasad said that he would like the CSC village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to start the Aadhaar work with responsibility and as per the instructions issued by the UIDAI.

"I am sure this facility will help a large number of rural citizens to get Aadhaar services closer to their place of residence,” Prasad said. Tyagi said that barring fresh registration of Aadhaar the CSCs handling banking correspondent work will do everything once their technical system is integrated with that of UIDAI.

He said that CSCs will update biometrics details of children, change or correct addresses etc. There are around 2.74 lakh CSCs functional across the country with focus on providing government services to citizens in rural areas.

The UIDAI has already authorised CSC e-Governance Services offices at district level to make changes in Aadhaar. Earlier all service centres authorised by CSC India e-Governance Services Limited were allowed to provide Aadhaar-related services but the services were stopped in December 2018 after a Supreme Court order.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

Eds Adding background Kochi, Apr 27 PTI The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist case. The charge sheet was file...

UK war veteran who served in India gets special birthday postmark for his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old UK war veteran who served in India during the World War II and has raised nearly 30 million pounds for a government-run health service by walking laps of his garden, has been honoured with a special birthday...

JEE, NEET coaching institutes go online during COVID-19 lockdown, launch new courses

Several coaching institutes have started online classes to ensure those preparing for competitive examinations are not at loss during the lockdown due to COVID-19 situation across the country. While the world is grappling with coronavirus ...

Lucknow hospital begins plasma therapy to treat 58-yr-old COVID-19 patient

A 58-year-old doctor became the first coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh to receive plasma therapy as an experimental treatment for the disease at the King George Medical University KGMU here, a hospital official said on Monday. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020