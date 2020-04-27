Left Menu
Eutelsat secures contract with RCS Ghana to provide capacity for DTH broadcast

RCS will use Ku-Band band capacity on EUTELSAT 7B to broadcast its fast-growing free-to-air DTH bouquet comprising SD and HD channels to the Ghanaian market and over 40 other countries in Africa.

27-04-2020
Over 500 TV channels already broadcast from 7° East which has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eutelsat Communications (www.Eutelsat.com) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) has secured a multi-year contract with RCS Ghana to provide capacity for the broadcast of its DTH bouquet bringing content to viewers in Ghana and beyond.

RCS will use Ku-Band band capacity on EUTELSAT 7B to broadcast its fast-growing free-to-air DTH bouquet comprising SD and HD channels to the Ghanaian market and over 40 other countries in Africa.

The 7° East neighbourhood is a key orbital position for regional TV channels. Over 500 TV channels already broadcast from 7° East which has become a new DTH hotspot for Sub-Saharan Africa with some of the fastest growth rates in the region.

Mr Hamza Tanko, Chairman and CEO of RCS Ghana: "We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat for the broadcast of the RCS DTH bouquet, delivering exceptional content to viewers in Ghana and beyond, and enabling the broadcast of any channel in Ghana in high quality and at compelling rates. The 7° East position is ideal to serve the Ghanaian market and EUTELSAT 7B offers consistent coverage and signal power all over Ghana as well as complete Sub-Saharan coverage of over 40 African countries."

Nicolas Baravalle, Regional Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said: "We are proud to support RCS Ghana in rolling out this high-quality content offering. This contract reflects the buoyancy of the Ghanaian broadcast market, the attraction of the unparalleled coverage of our 7° East neighbourhood and Eutelsat's expertise in the African market. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration"

