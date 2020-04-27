Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndusInd Bank Q4 consolidated PAT down 12.3 pc to Rs 315.25 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:28 IST
IndusInd Bank Q4 consolidated PAT down 12.3 pc to Rs 315.25 cr

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 12.31 per cent dip in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 315.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 due to an increase in loan loss provisions, and also guided towards difficulties on asset quality because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a standalone basis, the net profit fell 16.17 per cent to Rs 301.84 crore during the January-March quarter as against Rs 360.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Its overall provisions jumped to Rs 2,440 crore as against Rs 1,560 crore in the year-ago period, which dented the bottomline the most. The bank's newly appointed chief executive and managing director Sumant Kathpalia said the provisions included a floating provision of Rs 260 crore for COVID-19 related impact on asset quality and Rs 23 crore for accounts which are unrecognised as non-performing assets as per a RBI direction during the pandemic period.

Its overall gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio jumped to 2.45 per cent of the total assets as against 2.10 per cent in the year-ago period on a consolidated basis. Kathpalia said the bank's risk team has done a detailed assessment of the pandemic, under which it expects economic activity to restart in 50 per cent of the country by the third week of May, another 25 per cent by mid-June, and by early July for the remaining 25 per cent.

If the COVID-19 crisis plays out as expected, the lender will see a 0.80 per cent increase in gross NPAs in FY21 and a 0.50 per cent increase in credit costs or provisions, over and above the 1.30 per cent it expects under normal business circumstances, Kathapalia said. He said over 95 per cent of the retail borrowers, whose share in the overall loanbook has increased to 56 per cent now, repaid their loans for March, and the bank is pursuing them to continue doing so for April as well, pointing out that the RBI's moratorium will increase interest outgo.

The bank did not offer the scheme for corporate borrowers and very few of them have come forward asking for relief, he said, adding 75 per cent of small business owners have repaid their dues as per schedule till April. There has been a sharp reduction in the advances which are overdue for between 61-90 days to 0.16 per cent of the book as against 0.53 per cent.

Going ahead, the bank will be more conservative in its lending practices to stay away from unsecured lending, and also narrow down its corporate loan book growth to under 8 per cent, he said, without giving a number on the overall loan growth. The provisions for the quarter were also because of efforts to increase the provision coverage ratio, which now stands at 63 per cent, Kathpalia said, adding that the target is to be very prudent and take the number up to 70 per cent in "next few months or years".

For the quarter under review, its loan growth stood at 11 per cent, and coupled with a 0.10 per cent expansion in margin, the core net interest income came 45 per cent higher at Rs 3,232 crore. The bank, which has seen a deposit contraction of 7 per cent during the three months as government deposits moved out, is confident of growing the base in the June quarter by deploying digital means of collections, a surge in mutual fund redemptions and revival in corporate deposits, he said.

In the background of the exposures to stressed assets in the infrastructure and non-bank lenders haunting its book, Kathpalia said the bank plans to move away from the riskier sectors, and will also reduce exposures to diversified groups going forward. The bank's scrip gained 6.33 per cent to close at Rs 407.35 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another 90s comic. According to Fox News, the two appeared in the latest at-home episode of Saturday Night Live, where they perf...

Mavericks owner Cuban will push for fan-less NBA return

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to see the NBA season resume even without spectators, but only with precautions against the coronavirus are in place to safeguard players and important personnel. Cuban, who spoke Sunday night on CNN...

Support pours in for 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' campaign of Punjab Police

Police chiefs of at least four states and over 79,000 personnel in Punjab on Monday wore badges of SI Harjeet Singhs name in a show of solidarity against the Patiala attack in which his hand was chopped off by a group Nihangs. The Punjab Po...

Not possible to bring stranded students from Kota till Centre eases lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it is not possible to bring back students stranded in Rajasthans Kota until the lockdown guidelines are revised. The Chief Minister made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020