Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm builds 'contactless in-store ordering' solution for restaurants after lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:06 IST
Paytm builds 'contactless in-store ordering' solution for restaurants after lockdown

Paytm on Monday said it has developed a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution to help restaurants and eateries minimise physical contacts for menu, billing and cash transactions after these businesses open after the lockdown. The digital payments major aims to onboard over one lakh restaurants for the solution. It is looking at tapping into top-30 cities to start with, and then rolling out to other cities.

In a statement, Paytm said it has developed a QR code that will be displayed at these restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place orders. This will avoid the need to touch the menu card that could be unsanitised and also minimises interaction with the servers, it added.

Online food aggregator and delivery platform Zomato has also said it is working towards adding new features on its app that will allow diners to use online menus, place orders, and make payments when they visit restaurants after the lifting of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Paytm said its solution supports each of the payment methods, including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking and cards, and offers live order updates on the Paytm app, the statement said.

"In the first phase, the company is in the process of onboarding over a lakh restaurant which will help them to ensure social distancing amidst COVID-19 fears. This, in turn, will also enhance the restaurant's efficiency and trust for the customers to recover their business while reducing cost overheads," the statement said. The company added that it will extend this solution to all leading quick service restaurants and and dine-in brands.

"We understand that after the lockdown, our country will require a safe dining and food ordering experience. Therefore, we have built this technology to help restaurants and their customers to follow social-distancing norms. With our 'contactless in-store ordering', they will avoid touching menu cards and cash for a safer experience," Paytm Vice-President Nikhil Saigal said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF discloses 5.7% stake in Live Nation

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, disclosed a 5.7 passive stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc on Monday, sending the concert promoters shares up 2 in early trading. The ownership of 12.34 million shares...

Russian envoy to Denmark says U.S. provokes Arctic peace

Russias ambassador to Denmark has accused Washington of provoking confrontation in the Arctic in order to achieve dominance in a region where Moscow has invested heavily. The accusation came after the United States last week announced 12.1 ...

Amazon pilots using video calls to verify third-party sellers

E-commerce company Amazon is testing using video calls to verify third-party sellers in an attempt to minimise the amount of fraudulent accounts and listings on its platform, the company announced. According to The Verge, earlier this year,...

Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson team for quarantine special song

American actor Adam Sandler and comedian Pete Davidson are expressing themselves through song, with the help of another 90s comic. According to Fox News, the two appeared in the latest at-home episode of Saturday Night Live, where they perf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020