Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tea exports fall marginally in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:36 IST
Tea exports fall marginally in 2019-20

The country's tea exports declined marginally by 0.55 per cent to USD 826.32 million during 2019-20 from USD 831 million in the previous fiscal, according to the commerce ministry. The outbound shipments dipped significantly by 33.74 per cent in March this year to USD 49.36 million as compared to USD 74.5 million in the same month last year, the data showed.

As per the latest available figures, in volume terms, the exports during the 10 months of 2019-20 too dipped to 205 million kg as compared to 214 million kg in the same period of 2018-19. Industry experts stated that if one compare the siatuation of the country's total exports, this sector has done reasonably well.

The country's total exports plunged by a record low of 34.6 per cent in March and about 5 per cent in 2019-20. The major export destinations for India are the CIS countries (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan), Iran, the UK, Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

According to the Tea board, India is the second largest producer of tea in the world and accounts for the highest tea consumption globally. Around 80 per cent of the total tea produced in India is consumed by the domestic population.

The major tea producers include Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions could be relaxed in some parts if they have sufficient hospital capacity and meet o...

New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks

Scientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them to trace the origins of any future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously look to reopen the largely shutt...

Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation if any R'than sanitation worker dies of COVID-19

Rajasthan government has decided to give Rs 50 lakh ex gratia compensation to the dependants of sanitation workers in case of death due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The kin of employees of autonomous bodies, boards and corporations...

HDFC Life Q4 net profit falls 14.3 pc to Rs 311.7 cr

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life on Monday reported a 14.3 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 311.71 crore in the March quarter due to fall in investment income. In the year ago period, it had reported a profit after tax of Rs 36...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020