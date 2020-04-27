Tea exports fall marginally in 2019-20

The country's tea exports declined marginally by 0.55 per cent to USD 826.32 million during 2019-20 from USD 831 million in the previous fiscal, according to the commerce ministry. The outbound shipments dipped significantly by 33.74 per cent in March this year to USD 49.36 million as compared to USD 74.5 million in the same month last year, the data showed.

As per the latest available figures, in volume terms, the exports during the 10 months of 2019-20 too dipped to 205 million kg as compared to 214 million kg in the same period of 2018-19. Industry experts stated that if one compare the siatuation of the country's total exports, this sector has done reasonably well.

The country's total exports plunged by a record low of 34.6 per cent in March and about 5 per cent in 2019-20. The major export destinations for India are the CIS countries (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan), Iran, the UK, Netherlands, Germany and Ireland.

According to the Tea board, India is the second largest producer of tea in the world and accounts for the highest tea consumption globally. Around 80 per cent of the total tea produced in India is consumed by the domestic population.

The major tea producers include Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka..