Coronavirus: Maha respite for GST payers

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to offer some relaxation to GST payers by amending the state Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 on the lines of the Centre. The Cabinet cleared the proposal to include Article 168-A in the Maharashtra GST Act, 2017 on the lines of the Centre's move dated March 31 this year.

"This would enable the state to extend the deadline of payment of the tax," a statement said. The cabinet also decided to convert four lakh litres of milk into powder form, with an outlay of Rs 127 crore, it said.

"The milk powder and butter will be sold from NCDFI (National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India) portal as well. The state would offer Rs 25 per kg for milk to powder conversion and Rs 15 per kg for packing of butter," it said. In a respite for farmers, the state government decided to provide further credit supply to farmers, although some of them have failed to repay their previous crop loans, for sowing ahead of the monsoon season.

The cabinet also allowed restructuring of loans and extending repayment deadline to March 31, 2021, it said. The council of ministers also decided to borrow Rs 12,000 crore from the Contingency Fund for the ongoing loan waiver scheme, which will benefit 11.59 lakh more farmers in the state.

The cabinet also decided to postpone elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of Nanded-Waghala municipal corporation..