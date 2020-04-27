SCR introduces door delivery of medicines, tele-consultation to employees

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday said it has initiated the supply of essential medicines to the staff and retired employees at their door stepsdue to COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a facility of tele-medicine and consultation support through WhatsApp video has also been started for addressing minor ailments, an SCR release said.

To ensure that the facility was available to all, the mobile numbers of doctors and pharmacists of respective Health Units have been circulated through various means of communication, it said. To begin with, thesupply of essential medicinesfacility has been started across three Divisions of South-Central Railway-- Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal,SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

SCR General ManagerGajanan Mallya saidthe initiative will save both the time and risks involved in commuting to the Railway Hospitals and will also enable serving and retired railway employees to adhere the strict rules of lockdown due to COVID-19..