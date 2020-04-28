World's First Ayurvedic Only Telemedicine Service Launched

Left Menu
PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:48 IST
Bangalore-based wellness company Total Ayurveda Care launches innovative telemedicine service Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India Ayurveda company, TotalAyurvedaCare.com recently launched a novel telemedicine platform that blends traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern technology, giving patients face-to-face interactions with Ayurvedic doctors. Through the website, patients can book an appointment with a doctor and receive a consultation. Following this consultation, the doctor will prescribe Ayurvedic medicines and provide nutritional advice. Ed Lateef, Founder and CEO of TotalAyurvedaCare.com said, “COVID-19 has brought many unexpected changes to our lives, especially in the healthcare sectors where patients are now asked not to visit hospitals or doctors clinics unless it is a dire emergency. While social distancing and hand washing are some of the keys to containing the spread of the Virus, we realized that boosting one's immunity plays a very vital role in keeping healthy. Our Telemedicine portal is ideal as patients can have access to Ayurvedic doctors at the comfort of their homes while minimizing risk to both patient and doctor.” “The holistic care and treatment is completely personalized for every individual. With highly qualified and experienced doctors, we are on a mission to make the global community a healthy and happy place with Ayurveda. The online platform of TotalAyurvedaCare.com is for everyone to transform their lives. Ayurveda is the science of life and longevity and teaches us about the power of nature, its cycles, and its elements. We understand that Ayurveda is aimed at not only treating the condition but also helps to maintain the balance of soul and mind,” he added.

TotalAyurvedaCare’s objective is to increase accessibility of Ayurvedic treatments, with the streamlined website allowing patients to register for online consultation easily. During the registration process, the patient will have to select their condition, doctor of choice and schedule the appointment. Payments occur online through a secured payment gateway. Currently, the platform supports payment methods including netbanking, debit card, credit card, and PayTM. The platform also allows patients to review their doctors. TotalAyurvedaCare.com is a division of Total Herbal Care, a company with strategic interests in herbal brands. Founded by Ed Lateef in 2001, for the retail and distribution of Ayurvedic products in the US, it also began operations in Europe in 2003 and then was merged with The Himalaya Drug Company LTD Europe (SIA The Himalaya Drug Company), which was co-founded by Ed Lateef.

As a part of their launch, TotalAyurvedaCare.com is offering free appointments of 30 minutes each for the first 200 participants. The online Ayurvedic Doctor consultation from Total Ayurveda Care is suitable for all the age groups including children. The highly qualified and experienced Ayurvedic physicians offer personalized consultation for multiple health issues like diabetes, obesity, skin conditions, hair issues, hypertension, stress, anxiety, gastrointestinal problems, etc. Total Ayurveda Care also offers specialized nutritional consulting, which is based on your current state of health, dietary habits and health issues.

