Ambuja Cements shares gain over 4 pc after quarterly earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 11:18 IST
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Tuesday gained over 4 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 6.80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended March 31. The company's scrip rose by 4.46 per cent to Rs 180 on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 3.88 per cent to Rs 179. Ambuja Cements Ltd on Monday reported a 6.80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 742.59 crore for the first quarter ended March 31.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of Rs 695.30 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations was down 8.50 per cent to Rs 6,249.66 crore during the March 2020 quarter, compared with Rs 6,830.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, impacted by de-growth in volumes due to the nationwide lockdown.

Ambuja Cements' total expenses in the January-March quarter this year was down 2.44 per cent at Rs 5,388.38 crore, compared with Rs 6,151.66 crore..

