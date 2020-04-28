Left Menu
NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar adviser at NITI Aayog told PTI.

He further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine. "We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

