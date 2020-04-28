Left Menu
Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via issue of debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:42 IST
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through issue of debentures. "The company is desirous of offering rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1,000 crore in three tranches," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In this regard the company is planning to hold a meeting of its duly constituted committee of the board on May 5, it added. The fund-raising is pursuant to the approval of the board's resolution passed at its meeting held on March 27, 2020, the auto major said.

