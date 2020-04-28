TVS Motor to raise up to Rs 500 cr via issue of securities

TVS Motor to raise up to Rs 500 cr via issue of securitiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:37 IST
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis
The company's board which met on Tuesday, has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing
The two-wheeler major, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.
