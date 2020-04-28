Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor to raise up to Rs 500 cr via issue of securities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:37 IST
TVS Motor to raise up to Rs 500 cr via issue of securities

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities on a private placement basis

The company's board which met on Tuesday, has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures, aggregating up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing

The two-wheeler major, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

E-education no child's play, teachers putting tremendous efforts in online classes, says HC

Providing e-education is no-childs play and efforts made by a teacher giving online classes are more than those required in the physical classroom, the Delhi High Court has observed while refusing to direct private schools not to charge tui...

BJP MLA alleges lapses at hospital in Aligarh, says facility COVID-19 'hub'

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital here is not informing authorities about novel coronavirus patients in time and has become a hub for COVID-19, a Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker alleged on Tuesday, seeking an inquiry from the st...

Coronavirus: Tripura sets up mobile van for COVID-19 testing

Taking a cue from Kerala, the Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC Smart City Project has built a mobile COVID-19 testing van in which swab samples are collected by medical experts from inside a glass encasement minimising their risk of expos...

Govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

The government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for dependent members of port employees in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 while discharging duties. The compensation has been announced for any death due to COVID-19 til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020