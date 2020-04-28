Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food & hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India: Business Wire India As the need to step up relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Coca-Cola in India has committed an initial support of INR 100 crores towards helping the healthcare system and communities to combat the crisis and contain the spread of the pandemic. The relief programs initiated by Coca-Cola in India aims at benefitting and positively impacting over 10 lakh lives across the country. In keeping with its purpose of refreshing the world and making a difference, Coca-Cola India will ensure immediate support to enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure, including testing facilities and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for health workers. The company is also working very closely with its NGO and bottling partners to provide aid to the most impacted communities such as unemployed and migrant workers by distributing meals and beverages during the lockdown period. The company is contributing over INR 100 Crores towards COVID-19 response to support the most vulnerable communities and has implemented the following measures.

• The Company has already activated more than 50 locations across 10 states in partnership with its bottlers to support the hydration needs of the underserved communities through distribution of beverages, during the lockdown period. • With support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Atlanta, the Company has forged substantial partnerships with United Way and Care India to augment initiatives towards COVD-19 healthcare and food security support.

• Coca-Cola India is also working with its partner Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and NGOs such as Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vanarai, Chintan, Hasirudala, Manthan Sansthan, and American India Foundation among others towards providing free meals to the distressed communities and relief to waste workers through provisioning of dry rations, PPEs, and emergency medical funds. • Through its employee fundraiser campaign in partnership with GiveIndia, the company is securing donations to support waste workers and rag pickers with food and hygiene essentials. The Company will match the employee contribution with an equal amount. About the Coca-Cola Company The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands and nearly 3,900 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable and recognizable brands, our company's portfolio features 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 of which are available in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options.

