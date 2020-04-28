Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 entities settle disclosure lapse cases with Sebi by paying Rs 51.5 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:46 IST
6 entities settle disclosure lapse cases with Sebi by paying Rs 51.5 lakh

Six entities have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses while dealing in shares of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd's (SPBL), by paying a total of Rs 51.5 lakh towards settlement charges. The entities are Time Squire Investment Pvt Ltd, Dhanashree Investments Pvt Ltd, SPB Projects and Consultancy Ltd, N Ramanathan, Arun G Bijur, and N R Suresh.

A probe by Sebi prima facie revealed that during the quarter ended June 2013, pursuant to a scheme of amalgamation whereby SPB Papers Ltd was merged with SPBL, the shareholding of existing promoters such as Time Squire Investment and Dhanashree Investments had increased in the firm. The promoters were required to make requisite disclosures to the company and the stock exchanges regarding this but they allegedly failed to do so.

Besides, SPB Projects and Consultancy, N Ramanathan and Arun G Bijur became promoters of the firm pursuant to the amalgamation and N R Suresh transferred his entire shareholding in SPBL. The entities allegedly failed to make requisite disclosures with respect to such transactions.

The six entities were alleged to have violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading norms. Pending adjudication proceedings, the entities filed separate settlement applications with Sebi proposing to settle the cases without admitting or denying the guilt. Thereafter, high-powered advisory committee of Sebi recommended the cases for settlement upon payment of Rs 17,55,781 by Time Squire Investment, Rs 9,29,688 by Dhanashree Investments, Rs 6,64,063 each by SPB Projects and Consultancy, N Ramanathan and Arun G Bijur and Rs 4,81,781 by N R Suresh.

The respective amounts, after approval of panel of whole-time members of Sebi, were remitted by the entities. "Now, therefore, in view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and receipt of penalty amount as above by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant...are disposed of," Sebi said in similarly worded separate orders.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mary Kom conducts online session on injury-management for boxers

Six-time world M C Mary Kom on Tuesday explained the nuances of injury-management to fellow boxers in an online education programme of the Boxing Federation of India BFI. Mary Kom was joined by the Indian teams doctors and physiotherapists ...

Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday declared Rs 50 lakh compensation for people employed with Ports in the country, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 infection. The compensation will be given to all port employees including contractua...

Consider cautious restart of MSME in rural areas away from COVID hotspots: CS to DMs

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday asked all district magistrates to take steps for arranging the restart of the micro, small and medium enterprises in rural areas away from the hotspot zones while adhering to the social distancing and...

Lockdown: Mizoram govt begins distribution of free ration to

The Mizoram government has begun distribution of free ration to over 1.5 lakh eligible card holders of two schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY during the lockdown period. The state government has lifted rice fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020