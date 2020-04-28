After Aarogya Setu app, similar solution for feature phones in the works; to be launched soon

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said states have been highly appreciative of Aarogya Setu app, and a similar solution for feature phones is in the works and will be launched shortly. The minister on Tuesday interacted with state IT ministers through video-conferencing to discuss COVID-19 challenges, tech innovations and road map for the IT and electronics sector.

"Every state highly appreciated the #AarogyaSetu app and shared their thoughts on it. I have assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched very soon," the minister said in a tweet. The government's mobile application Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has recorded 75 million (7.5 crore) downloads, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on April 24.

Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive. The district administration has been asking all educational institutions and departments to push downloading of the app. The current version of Aarogya Setu app is primarily compatible for smartphones. Asked about the new solution in the making, sources in the IT ministry said it will work on JioPhone, which supports KaiOS operating system.

"Also, 1921 is an IVRS where whatever self test is being done on the app, can be done on phone too. The response will be captured and will go to the health system," the source said. According to some estimates, India has more than 400 million feature phones.