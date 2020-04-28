Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribal belt in Rajasthan making 2,000 PPE kits daily to help fight against COVID-19

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:29 IST
Tribal belt in Rajasthan making 2,000 PPE kits daily to help fight against COVID-19

People in tribal-dominated Sagwara of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district are making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus. Workers, mostly women, are making 2,000 kits every day catering to the need of corona warriors in their fight against the virus.

After receiving the order from the government, a private company has roped tribals in the work. "The work started 10 days ago. Earlier 900 kits were being made every day, now this has been increased to 2,000 per day," Rohit Trivedi, director of the NZ Seasonal Wear company said.

Trivedi said most of the workers are tribals who have been provided training by the company. Among the nearly 200 workers, employed at the company amid the lockdown, 50 per cent are women. The Centre had on Monday said the production capacity of the coverall PPE kits are required by medical personnel treating coronavirus-infected patients in the country has been increased to more than one lakh daily.

About 50 per cent of the coverall PPE kits production in the country is in Bengaluru. Also the kits are being manufactured by approved units at Dungarpur in Rajasthan, Tirupur, Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Phagwara and Ludhiana in Punjab, Kusumnagar and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, and Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and some other places. On March 2, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided on PPE kits availability after international companies refrained from supplying them. HLL Lifecare Limited is undertaking procurement of kits for hospitals and healthcare organizations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India extends USD 150 million foreign currency swap support to Maldives

India extended a USD 150 million foreign currency swap support to the Maldives on Tuesday to help the strategically important Indian Ocean island nation mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The swap facility was extended under USD ...

Russian airlines' March passenger traffic falls 28.1% y/y - Rosaviatsiya

The number of passengers flying with Russian airlines fell by 28.1 in March, Russias federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Tuesday, with fewer people traveling due to the coronavirus.Russian carriers served 6.41 million people in Mar...

Bomb blast in Syria's Afrin kills at least 10 -Turkish state media

A bomb detonated on an oil tanker in the northern Syrian city of Afrin and killed at least 10 people according to initial reports, Turkeys state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.Anadolu, without citing sources, said the blast was...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

U.S. appeals court judges grilled a Trump administration lawyer on Tuesday about its arguments that the House of Representatives cannot sue to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holding arguments by phone, the U.S. Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020