Tribal belt in Rajasthan making 2,000 PPE kits daily to help fight against COVID-19

People in tribal-dominated Sagwara of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district are making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus. Workers, mostly women, are making 2,000 kits every day catering to the need of corona warriors in their fight against the virus.

After receiving the order from the government, a private company has roped tribals in the work. "The work started 10 days ago. Earlier 900 kits were being made every day, now this has been increased to 2,000 per day," Rohit Trivedi, director of the NZ Seasonal Wear company said.

Trivedi said most of the workers are tribals who have been provided training by the company. Among the nearly 200 workers, employed at the company amid the lockdown, 50 per cent are women. The Centre had on Monday said the production capacity of the coverall PPE kits are required by medical personnel treating coronavirus-infected patients in the country has been increased to more than one lakh daily.

About 50 per cent of the coverall PPE kits production in the country is in Bengaluru. Also the kits are being manufactured by approved units at Dungarpur in Rajasthan, Tirupur, Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Phagwara and Ludhiana in Punjab, Kusumnagar and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, and Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and some other places. On March 2, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided on PPE kits availability after international companies refrained from supplying them. HLL Lifecare Limited is undertaking procurement of kits for hospitals and healthcare organizations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.