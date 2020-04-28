Left Menu
Development News Edition

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:59 IST
NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. "A director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, an adviser at NITI Aayog, told PTI.

He further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine. "We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.

Later, NITI Aayog in a tweet shared the information and said that "disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single COVID-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine". "All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the Ministry of Health, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours," it added.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000 people in the country. More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus.

On March 29, the government had constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce the misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were functioning from NITI Bhavan.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 3,314; 206 fresh cases: Authorities.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 3,314 206 fresh cases Authorities....

Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syria's Afrin -Turkey

At least 40 civilians were killed, including 11 children, when a bomb detonated on an oil tanker in the northern Syrian town of Afrin on Tuesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, blaming the attack on the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.In a s...

Turkey aims to reopen economy starting late May -senior official

Turkeys government aims to begin reviving the economy in late May after a sharp slowdown due to measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, while minimising the risk of a second wave of infections, a senior official said on Tuesday.Separa...

Spain aims for end-June return to normality, to phase out coronavirus lockdown

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday a four-phase plan to lift the lockdown enforced on the nation to control one of the worlds worst outbreaks of the coronavirus with an aim to return to normality by the end of June.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020