Haryana seeks suggestions from industry on reopening biz units: Deputy CM

The Haryana government has sought suggestions from industry associations to restart industrial units in a phased manner, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Tuesday. He said the state government has already taken an initiative to bring economic activities to normalcy in a phased manner and was also seeking suggestions from industry bodies. Chautala said that the Chief Secretary has held discussions with ASSOCHAM and CII and sought suggestions to restart the industry in a phased manner. The deputy chief minister said permissions are being given to allow industries that are not in containment zones to operate with certain conditions. He added that all permissions are being given in a phased manner so that the industry is back to life and all measures related to the lockdown are followed. Chautala, who is also the Industries and Commerce Minister, said that permission has been given allowing 73,000 industrial employees to work in different units.

Permission has also been given allowing 2.06 lakh labour to work at the brick kilns and 16,928 workforce has been permitted to work in-situ on construction sites, said Chautala, whose party JJP is the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana. Wearing of masks and sanitisation of all working areas in the units have been made a must so that risk of spread of infection is minimised, he said. He said that units which can accommodate their labour force inside their factories are being encouraged. Units employing up to 20 people, whether these are related to essential or non-essential commodities, can apply for permission and start their functioning at the same time by following social distancing and other norms. One of the industry concern has been how the products they manufacture will reach end consumer under the present situation, Chautala said for this government is contemplating that shops in cities can be opened using “odd even system”. A shop with an even number can be permitted to open on a particular day and vice versa, he said. He said the industry was also lending its support to the government in these difficult times. “Yesterday, Coca Cola gave 4,000 Coke bottles which we gave to Gurgaon police, ITC gave one lakh Savlon soaps, which we gave to different districts,” he said. Chautala informed that State has sought Rs 250 crore from the Centre for road related works. Speaking on incident of bootlegging, the minister said so far the excise and police departments have seized 2 lakh liquor bottles and 1,500 FIRs have been registered.