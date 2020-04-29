Left Menu
Impressive haul of e-shows marks the return of Informa Markets in India to virtual exhibitions

Informa Markets in India, (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, announced its return to the world of virtual expos along with enhancements to its digital offerings with a series of virtual trade exhibitions, conferences and trainings this year.

Updated: 29-04-2020
Informa Markets in India. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 29 (ANI/PRNewswire):Informa Markets in India, (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, announced its return to the world of virtual expos along with enhancements to its digital offerings with a series of virtual trade exhibitions, conferences and trainings this year. The global threat currently posed by COVID-19 and the subsequent stringent safety measures including travel restrictions has impacted the exhibitions industry. The digital platform of Informa Markets in India consisting of more than 25 e-events was crafted to consistently meet the needs of the sectors it services and enable professionals to sustain their critical business conversations and engagement.

Significantly, they provide seamless solutions that address the current obstacles such as social distancing, safety measures, travel restrictions and business continuity. Advances in technology in the realm of virtual trade show softwares have paved the way for the exceedingly popular movement towards all-virtual trading experiences.

Several factors make e-trade shows a viable, attractive and now, an inevitable part of exhibitions. These include optimizing efforts and resources, and convenience and ease of participation across geographies. The virtual trade shows are thus able to attract focused exhibitors and attendees creating a relevant online audience for brands to showcase their innovations and solutions to decision makers and influencers.

"We are delighted to announce that some of our signature exhibitions and conferences are adopting a virtual approach along with the offline format when they can be reinstated, with many of them having been postponed to the end of this year. We are strictly adhering to government guidelines and the safety of our exhibitors, buyers and our team members has always been on the forefront at Informa Markets in India. We were one of the early adopters in the domain of virtual expos with InterOp, a three day business technology online exhibition that debuted in 2011. Currently, we are leveraging effective technologies available at our disposal as a global giant to ensure business stability and build expertise to mitigate the challenges brought about by COVID-19. The implementation of virtual interaction platforms will stimulate collaboration and open-up new opportunities for the exhibitors and buyers. Even for the future, we believe that the hybrid format of offline expos supplemented by the virtual format will wholesomely cater to the requirements of our valued stakeholders", said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India. With this move, Informa Markets in India ensures that exhibitors can display products virtually, network effectively as well as speak to customers as part of the conference sessions through one-to-one audio/video calls.

Seamless functionality to disseminate white papers, case studies, PPTs, brochures and any other informative material that one would normally share with customers will also be seamlessly available to stakeholders, served in the comfort of their homes. To begin with, Informa Markets in India has rolled out a list of its upcoming virtual trade expos scheduled in June that will complement the annual offline expos that will be held later this year - Renewable Energy India REI, International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India and Occupational Health and Safety ( OSH ) India expo.

The pharma industry will also see virtual conferences such as Biolytica and Nitrosamine Impurities in the month June this year. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

