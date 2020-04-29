Left Menu
CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Outsource Partner of the year 2020 award by the Business Intelligence Group at their Excellence in Customer Service Awards.

CSS Corp wins 'Outsource Partner of the Year 2020' at Excellence in Customer Service Awards
CSS Corp Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] April 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Outsource Partner of the year 2020 award by the Business Intelligence Group at their Excellence in Customer Service Awards. The company was named as the winner at Philadelphia on April 20, 2020.

CSS Corp was awarded for emerging as the premier outsourcing partner of the year. Over the last few years, CSS Corp has significantly enhanced its capabilities in the customer service and technical support landscape through differentiated business models and customer support transformation from an effort-led to an intelligence-led ecosystem. The company's prowess in leveraging new age solutions has enabled it to consistently deliver business outcomes for its customers. Its digitally infused operations have enabled the company to stay nimble and adapt itself to the fast-evolving industry landscape.

In the current Covid19 crisis, CSS Corp has been one of the first service providers to transition to a 100 per cent productive Work-From-Home model with zero impact to SLAs, by leveraging its RESILIENCE framework. Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, "We are delighted to be recognized as the outsource partner of the year 2020 by the Business Intelligence Group. Over the past few years, CSS Corp has positioned itself as a leader in driving outcome focused CX transformation for our clients."

"We have been investing heavily in strengthening our capabilities as an end-to-end managed CX services provider and have emerged as a strategic partner of choice for global brands with our business transformation-themed services, " he further stated. "In the services landscape, we understand that one size doesn't fit all, hence we strive to engineer customized, but scalable solutions that fit within our clients' business environments. This award is a testament to our continued pursuit of service excellence driven by our values of customer centricity, deep tech innovation and spirit of partnership with our customers," he added.

The New Jersey-based Business Intelligence Group (BIG), recognizes companies for their superior, cutting edge performance established through well-crafted customer service programs and tools enabling their customers to grow. They are known for their transparent and 'crowdsourced' industry awards platform, and unique scoring model. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

