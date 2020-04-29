Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Most organisations expect moderate-to-serious impact on annual revenue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:01 IST
COVID-19: Most organisations expect moderate-to-serious impact on annual revenue

About 54 per cent organisations expect to see a moderate-to-serious impact on their annual revenue with business declining by over 15 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Korn Ferry. The study - undertaken to understand the impact of COVID-19 on business and HR practices - found most respondents saying rewards and benefits will be affected amid the ongoing crisis.

According to the report, 27 per cent respondents said they expect small impact (5-15 per cent) on annual business revenue. Another 32 per cent said they expect moderate (15-30 per cent), while 22 per cent foresee a serious effect (over 30 per cent). Only four per cent respondents said they expect to see an over 10 per cent rise in revenue, or it being in line with budget.

Not all industry sectors are impacted equally. Sectors like transportation, retail, hospitality, manufacturing and services organization expect "substantial" negative impact on business, while banks, healthcare, high technology, consumer products, utilities and public sector establishments expect less serious impact. The report emphasised that we are still in an early phase of this pandemic, and the findings will "undoubtedly change over the coming weeks".

Interestingly, 61 per cent respondents said they had a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in place with plan to adjust. "When threats becomes a reality, companies with BCP can adapt to the crisis and adjust any strategy necessary to avoid more significant losses to the organisation and to its people," the report noted.

Most respondents were of the view that adjustments to rewards - in the form of salary cuts and delay in hikes - will likely include employees throughout the organisation. About 29 per cent said they have, or are considering, salary cuts, while 49 per cent said they have either frozen or are considering freezing of salary hikes.

Also, 75 per cent said they have, or are considering, a deferral of annual merit increases, the report said. Interestingly, active leave management has been considered and even implemented by firms.

About 14 per cent organizations have put unpaid voluntary leave in place, and a further 16 per cent are considering it. Involuntary leave has been considered by 8 per cent, while only 11 per cent have taken such action.

Lockdowns and mandates of social distancing has forced organisations to accelerate work from home arrangements. However, uncertainty around business environment is also prompting businesses to halt hiring processes.

About 53 per cent organisations are already freezing hiring with another 20 per cent saying they are considering it. Organisations are looking at options like reduction of overtime pay (41 per cent) and even temporary layoff or redundancy (13 per cent). However, 74 per cent organizations said they are not currently considering permanent staff layoffs or redundancies, the report said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BCP

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Police raid illicit liquor making units in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

A raid was conducted here against illicit liquor making units by Vizianagaram police on Wednesday. The raid was conducted with the support of Elwin Peta police station circle inspector Ramesh Kumar and Task Force Circle Inspector Chandramou...

Soccer-Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Watford have signed Frenchman Pape Gueye on a pre-contract agreement and the midfielder will join the team on July 1, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Gueye is leaving French side Le Havre, where he broke into the senior team in t...

RBI extends curbs on Mumbai-based coop bank for 6 months

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday extended restrictions imposed on city-based The Needs of Life Co-op Bank Ltd for another six months till October 31. The Reserve Bank in October 2018 had barred the bank from granting or renewing any loan for s...

'RIP Raj, Yours Only, Meeta': 'Hindi Medium' co-star Saba Qamar condoles Irrfan's demise

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note for his Hindi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan who breathed his last today at Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Qamar, who portrayed the role of Irrfans wife in the film, took to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020