Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm Mall gets over 3.5 lakh requests for electronics products during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:11 IST
Paytm Mall gets over 3.5 lakh requests for electronics products during lockdown

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall has recorded a surge in demand for non-essential items like mobile phones and laptops that are required to support work from home, and academic material during the ongoing lockdown, the company said on Wednesday.  The platform has recorded over 3.5 lakh requests for non-essential products with demand for mobile phones rising 200 per cent.  Paytm Mall senior vice-president Srinivas Mothey in a statement said that items like laptops, mobile phones computer accessories that facilitate work from home should be included in the list of essential items. "... we believe that the ambit of essential goods should be increased. India is mostly working from home at the moment but many are finding it difficult as they are running low on certain items necessary to effectively operate under lockdown. "Laptops, mobile phones, and accessories, computer hardware, webcams, all these things should be allowed to be part of essential goods," Mothey said.  The company said that lakhs of customers over the last five weeks have earmarked their 'wishlist' on Paytm Mall, in hopes of buying them immediately after the end of lockdown.  "Mobile phones which are important parts of life are seeing upwards of 75,000 requests, while 50,000 of Paytm Mall users are waiting for the lockdown to end to buy laptops. Demand for laptop charging cords, phone chargers, headphones, desktop computers, and study tables are also on an all-time high," the statement said

The company said that it has received over two lakh e-mails and 3.5 lakh requests in the comments section for delivering laptops, mobile phones, headphones, trimmers, chargers, academic books and other study materials, consumer electronics as well as white goods since the lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus infection.   According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, around 97 per cent of broadband connections in the country are accessed through mobile devices.  The government has allowed telecom services to support work from home during the lockdown but people are unable to buy mobile devices and related accessories due to restrictions during the lockdown. "If the lockdown continues, lack of proper technical support would hinder the efficiency of employees which in turn would affect a company's operations," Mothey said.  Mobile phones industry body ICEA and traders body CAIT have jointly approached Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing sales of handsets as they are pivotal for communications during the lockdown.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...

'Specialised squads' to be formed for talent scouting to identify athletes for Olympic 2028: Rijiju

With an aim to take India in the top 10 countries in the Olympic 2028 medal tally, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday said that the government will form specialised squads for talent scouting to prepare t...

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....

UK Labour's Starmer to question PM in coronavirus strategy call

British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer will question Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including on testing and support for social care, in a phone call later on Wednesday.Keir wrote t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020