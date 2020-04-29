Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should allow micro-finance institutions to resume operations in green zones: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:44 IST
Govt should allow micro-finance institutions to resume operations in green zones: Official

The government should allow micro-finance institutions to resume operations in the areas identified as green zones in strict adherence to social distancing and other safety norms, a top official of the sector said on Wednesday. The move will be of help as MFIs need to personally meet the borrowers, he said.

MFIs have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many finding it difficult to meet the operating costs and pay salaries during the ongoing lockdown. "We are looking for credit guarantee for loans, and also urge the government to pick up equity in small and medium companies. We are going to make a representation to the finance ministry in this regard," CEO of Micro-finance Institutions Network (MFIN) Harsh Srivastava said.

P Satish, executive director of 'Sa-dhan', a self regulatory body of MFIs, said the sector is worried about restart of operations, and if the situation does not improve by mid-May, many small units will have to shut shop. "We have urged the government to pay salaries and meet the operating costs of small MFIs during the lockdown period," Satish said.

A small MFI is one with an asset base of less than Rs 200 crore. Since the middle of March, all operations of MFIs have come to a halt.

Satish said the MFI industry has urged the RBI to make the three-month moratorium on loan repayment applicable to the sector, too "It is sad that the RBI moratorium extended to borrowers of the banks has not been passed on to the MFI industry," he said. "We are given to understand that the finance ministry has asked SIDBI to extend the moratorium to MFIs," Satish added.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...

'Specialised squads' to be formed for talent scouting to identify athletes for Olympic 2028: Rijiju

With an aim to take India in the top 10 countries in the Olympic 2028 medal tally, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday said that the government will form specialised squads for talent scouting to prepare t...

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020