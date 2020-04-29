Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:16 IST
Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

The government is "seriously considering" unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Minister's level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Interacting with real estate body Nardeco via video conferencing, the MSME and Road Transport and Highways said minister: "I have also given suggestions from my department but a final decision will be taken by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister".

Gadkari said the decisions taken will gradually be shared in the public domain, adding that the government was standing firmly behind the industry.  "The government of India is thinking on various lines. Whatever is possible - giving packages to the extent possible to support all sectors, serious consideration is on in this regard and decisions will be taken at the level of the Prime Minister," said the minister. Besides, Gadkari said the government was thinking of formulating a separate policy for agricultural micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Referring to the concept of agro MSMEs, he called upon the industry to explore possibilities related to agriculture. Besides, Gadkari reiterated that India should look to take advantage economically of the global "hatred" against China by increasing exports and enhancing its growth rate.

Referring to the problems being faced by the real estate sector, Gadkari said the government wants to support the sector and is trying its level best to find some solution, but the fact remains that the sector is still facing problems. He asked stakeholders from the real estate sector to approach the finance ministry, ministry of housing and urban development and the Prime Minister's Office with their suggestions in this regard..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Army troops, paramilitary forces cautioned against fake 'Aarogya Setu' app

Security agencies have warned Army troops and paramilitary forces against a malicious Pakistan-propped mobile app that masquerades as the anti-COVID-19 Aarogya Setu app to steal sensitive data, officials said on Wednesday. An advisory issue...

Freedom fighter, Gandhian Hema Bharali dies

Freedom fighter and Gandhian Hema Bharali, known for her efforts to uplift the condition of women and empower the marginalised sections of society, died at her residence here on Wednesday morning due to old age related health issues, her cl...

Govt must protect salaries, wages of workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the government to announce a scheme to protect salaries and wages of 12 crore workers as their employers are facing a financial crunch in the wake of COVID-19-induced lockdown. The f...

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed India's next Permanent Representative to UN: Govt.

T S Tirumurti, Secretary Economic Relations in Ministry of External Affairs, appointed Indias next Permanent Representative to UN Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020