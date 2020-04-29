Left Menu
Goa Guv seeks resumption of mining activities to save state's economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:40 IST
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed concern over the state's economy coming to a near collapse amid coronavirus crisis and urged the Centre to resume mining activities in the state. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Malik said "the present outbreak of COVID-19 has severely dented the other main stay of our economy i.e. tourism industry, thereby bringing the state economy to the near collapse".

He further said that with the tourism industry hit, it has become utmost important to pursue the matter of resumption of mining in the state with the central government, and the focus should be on legislative cure. "I earnestly request your kind intervention for favourable action in the interest of the state," the governor wrote.

Stating that mining and tourism are the two main stays of the state's economy, the governor said that pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court on February 7, 2018, the mining in the state came to a complete halt which resulted in the loss of revenue. More than 1.5 lakh people who were directly or indirectly dependent on mining lost their source of livelihood, the letter said. "To discuss the resurrection of Goa's economy in wake of COVID-19, I had convened a meeting with the chief minister, Pramod Sawant, and the chief secretary...during which necessity of mining resumption was discussed at length," he said.

"Pursuant to my meeting, the chief minister has written to you for early resumption of mining," the Malik said. Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), representing the cause of lakhs of people gainfully employed in the mining industry in the state, on Wednesday expressed its gratitude towards Malik and Sawant, for taking up the cause towards protection of livelihood of Goans.

