Equipment, fixtures worth Rs 17 cr damaged in fire at R&D labs in Hyd: Suven

Suven Life Sciences on Wednesday said around Rs 17 crore worth of equipment, furniture and fixtures were damaged in the fire incident in some of its R&D labs situated in the premises of Suven Pharmaceuticals at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad. The company had on Monday informed bourses that a fire incident had occurred on April 26 in the evening at its Jeedimetla facility and there was damage to the labs in one of the building but there were no injuries or casualties. "...(the) damage to all the equipments, furniture and fixtures is estimated around Rs 17 crore and were fully insured. There is no impact on the operations in Jeedimetla Unit," Suven Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing. The company had stated that while the exact cause remained under investigation, it was certain that the fire started in one lab in one of the buildings.