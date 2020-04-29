Left Menu
Development News Edition

KFC logs 2% decline in India sales growth in Mar qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:03 IST
KFC logs 2% decline in India sales growth in Mar qtr
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

US-based quick service restaurant chain Yum! Brands Inc on Wednesday said its brand KFC in India posted a decline of 2 per cent in terms of system sales growth for the quarter ended March 2020. System sale is a terminology used in franchising industry to assess the growth of a franchised brand.

While, the business of its Pizza Hut division in the country saw 6 per cent degrowth in terms of system sales during the January-March quarter due to COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the last two weeks. The Indian market contributed around one per cent of the global business of both the QSR brands KFC and Pizza Hut, said a first-quarter earning report of Yum! Brands Inc.

While commenting on the performance of KFC India, the company said the business was impacted due to lockdown. "The quarter ending March (Q1 2020) recorded a (-2 per cent) system sales growth for India and area countries with subdued growth in March and softness seen due to the lockdown on account of COVID-19," said KFC India Managing Director Samir Menon.

The company continues to operate around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with its delivery business only amidst the lockdown situation in the country complying regulatory directives. "We have implemented stringent hygiene and safety standards across all restaurants. In addition, we have rapidly put in place operational protocols and services like contactless delivery to ensure customers have access to their KFC favourites within a safe environment." Globally, Yum! has reported a decline of 3 per cent in the system sales growth and 7 per cent in same-store sales decline.

Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation declined 3 per cent, with KFC at 2 per cent fall and Pizza Hut at 9 per cent decline, offset by Taco Bell at 4 per cent rise, according to a statement. During the quarter, KFC opened 333 gross new restaurants in 44 countries, while Pizza Hut Division opened 127 gross new restaurants in 33 countries. Taco Bell Division opened 55 new restaurants in 9 countries.

System sales represent total sales of all outlets that use a brand, or that use all the franchised brands owned by one franchisor.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Three more COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 63, officials said. Of the 150 reports received by the health department on Wednesday, 147 were negative and th...

Son of ACP, who died of COVID-19, offered post of Sub-Inspector in Punjab police

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved the appointment of the younger son of Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli, who died of COVID-19, as Sub-Inspector in Punjab police. He will be given the post after he completes hi...

Assam asks Civil Aviation Ministry for permission to airlift stranded patients

Assam government has written to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for help in bringing back those patients who have completed their treatment outside the state and have been stranded due to the lockdown, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ...

Finland to reopen schools gradually starting May 14

Finland will reopen schools after May 13, having kept them closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Wednesday. Finlands Prime Minister Sanna Marin said children would return to school gradually, starting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020